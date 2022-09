HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds will persist across the state through Wednesday with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Drier air moving in from the east will limit trade wind showers on Wednesday.

By Thursday, winds will transition to light trades for windward areas and land/sea breezes across leeward areas.

These lighter winds will continue into next week. Enhanced moisture may increase shower activity Friday through the weekend.