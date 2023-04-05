HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail through the week along with variable coverage of high clouds.
Rainfall will be focused across windward slopes, with an increase in shower activity possible this weekend.
by: Kamaka Pili
