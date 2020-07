HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally breezy trade winds and rather dry and stable conditions will prevail Wednesday.

Trades will drop a notch on Thursday as high pressure weakens far north-northeast of the state.

A typical, summertime trade wind weather pattern will then dominate into early next week, focusing showers over windward slopes with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Clouds and showers will develop each afternoon over leeward sections of the Big Island.