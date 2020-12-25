Liquid snow to dampen parts of the state for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will gradually pick up over the next couple of days as high pressure passes by far north of the area.

Moisture associated with and dissipating front will cause for increasing showers chances from west to east over the next few days.

Showers will be more prevalent over windward and mauka areas but there may be some passing showers over leeward areas at times, especially over the smaller islands.

Lighter winds and a bit drier weather is expected early next week as the high moves off to the northeast and another front approaches from the northwest.