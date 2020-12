HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will return on Thursday and strengthen on Friday and Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state.

Showery weather is expected for Kauai on Friday, and for the island of Oahu and maybe windward Maui County on Saturday, as a front eases over the northern islands and dissipate.

Trade wind will then trend down and turn southeast over the western islands early next week due to an approaching front.