Lingering showers for Kauai, while trade winds return this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled front will focus showers around Oahu and Kauai into tonight, while southerly winds produce mainly spotty afternoon showers across the rest of the island chain.

As the front dissipates and drifts westward late tonight and Friday, trade winds will develop from east to west, and higher shower chances will linger over Kauai.

Breezy trades will build over the state during the weekend, with showers favoring typical windward slopes.

Trade winds will likely ease Monday and Tuesday and may become disrupted by the middle of next week.