Limited showers expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will strengthen tonight, become breezy Saturday, then diminish Sunday through Monday allowing localized sea breezes to develop over the western islands.

A rather dry stretch of weather is expected through Monday, although shower coverage and intensity will likely increase a bit over windward Maui and Big Island Saturday night and Sunday as a weak trough of low pressure slides by south of the state.

Otherwise showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers possible over interior and leeward areas during the afternoon hours Sunday and Monday.

A more unsettled and potentially wet weather pattern may develop Tuesday and hold in place through late next week.

Trade winds are expected to gradually increase Tuesday and Wednesday, with windy conditions possible statewide by the end of next week.