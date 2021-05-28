Lighter winds will make for a humid holiday weekend

Moderate trade winds will prevail today with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

A series of fronts approaching from the northwest will disrupt the trade wind flow over the Holiday weekend, bringing a land and sea breeze pattern to the smaller islands, while light to moderate east-southeasterly winds prevail near the Big Island. Showers will favor interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and early evening hours, with a few showers possible near the coast at night.

The lighter winds will will also make it feel more like summer with hot and increasingly more muggy weather expected as the Holiday weekend progresses.

More typical trade wind weather will return Tuesday through late next week.