HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds today and Saturday will strengthen on Sunday, becoming locally breezy through at least Monday.

Winds may diminish again on Tuesday and Wednesday. The trade winds will deliver a few clouds and showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.

Today’s lighter winds will allow afternoon sea breezes to bring clouds and few showers to some leeward areas.