Light windward showers to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A strong high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds with isolated to scattered showers in the forecast through Monday.

On Tuesday, a low pressure trough will deepen north of the islands, breaking down the high pressure ridge north of the state.

Trade winds will weaken and shower trends will increase due added instability from this approaching trough through Thursday.

By Friday another high pressure system moves into the region with moderate trade winds and lingering scattered showers.