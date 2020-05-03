Light windward showers to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A strong high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds with isolated to scattered showers in the forecast through Monday.

On Tuesday, a low pressure trough will deepen north of the islands, breaking down the high pressure ridge north of the state.

Trade winds will weaken and shower trends will increase due added instability from this approaching trough through Thursday.

By Friday another high pressure system moves into the region with moderate trade winds and lingering scattered showers.

Saturday

79° / 67°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 66°

Friday

77° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 65°

