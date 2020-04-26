Light windward showers for next few days

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure to the north will maintain locally breezy trade winds through the coming week.

The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas but some showers will spread leeward on the smaller islands from time to time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 66°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 10% 80° 66°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

Trending Stories