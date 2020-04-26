Light windward showers for next few days

HONOLULU (KHON2)
High pressure to the north will maintain locally breezy trade winds through the coming week.
The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas but some showers will spread leeward on the smaller islands from time to time.
by: Kamaka PiliPosted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2)
High pressure to the north will maintain locally breezy trade winds through the coming week.
The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas but some showers will spread leeward on the smaller islands from time to time.