Light winds, with unsettled weather to prevail this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds and a somewhat unsettled weather pattern will prevail this week, with a potent front expected to move across the islands the next couple of days.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

An area of low pressure is then expected to linger just north of the islands during the second half of the week, maintaining the potential for unsettled weather, including heavy showers and thunderstorms.

A Flash Flood Watch currently posted for Oahu and Kauai County may need to be expanded to other islands later.

