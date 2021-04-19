Light winds with showers over central areas during day, moving to coastal areas at night

An approaching front will disrupt the trade winds across much of the state today through Wednesday, resulting in a land and sea breeze pattern across the island chain.

This light wind regime will focus showers over interior locations during the day and locations near the coast at night.

Shower activity will remain limited today, with an increase in showers expected tonight and Tuesday over Oahu and Kauai as an upper level disturbance moves through. A thunderstorm or two is also not out of the question over the Garden Isle.

Moderate to breezy trades and more typical trade wind weather will return Thursday and continue through next weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka locales.