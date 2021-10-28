Light winds with dry weather conditions are expected to start on Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will continue through this evening. Low clouds and light showers carried by the trades will move over windward-facing sections of the state today, especially on Kauai and Oahu this morning.

Light and variable winds with dry weather conditions are expected from Friday into early next week, which will allow afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop.

This may result in clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.