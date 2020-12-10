Light winds, with afternoon sea breezes bringing increasing clouds and brief showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will remain light through Thursday with afternoon sea breezes bringing increasing clouds and brief showers over interior areas.
Trade winds will gradually return Friday and remain into Sunday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will become light again early next week with the possibility of increasing showers.
