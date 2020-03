HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will continue through the weekend as a diminishing cold front moves over the islands and stalls.

With the light winds, clouds and showers will primarily favor interior and up slope areas during afternoons and evenings. However, the stalled front will also act as a focus for showers, some of which could be briefly heavy. The potential for more widespread heavy rainfall increases Sunday night and Monday as low pressure develops near the islands.