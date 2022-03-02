HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds are expected to persist through the weekend, with northerly winds delivering a cool air mass the next couple of days.

A passing disturbance aloft will bring the potential for a few heavy showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, tonight into Thursday.

Stable and mostly dry conditions will prevail Friday through Sunday, as winds gradually become east and southeast. Chances for spotty heavy showers may increase Monday as a front moves over the islands.