Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas.

Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing coasts at night.

Conditions will remain unstable enough today to allow for a few downpours and even a thunderstorm or two.

Much drier conditions are expected late in the week, with very little shower activity expected Thursday and Friday. A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands next weekend.