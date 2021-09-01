Light winds, humid conditions, and showers are expected this afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds and humid conditions will continue today, with clouds and showers favoring interior and leeward areas through the afternoon hours.

Breezy trade wind conditions will return tonight through the second half of the week, shifting clouds and showers back to the typical windward and mauka locations.

Trades may ease late in the weekend through early next week as an upper disturbance moves into the area.