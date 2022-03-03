HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light northerly winds are expected today with low pressure several hundred miles northeast of the state.

A disturbance aloft supporting the low will bring spotty heavy downpours and a chance of thunderstorms today, particularly near a stalled surface trough near the Big Island.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Somewhat stable and mostly dry conditions will prevail Friday through Sunday, as the light background winds gradually become east and southeast.

Chances for rainfall increase Monday as a front approaches from the northwest.