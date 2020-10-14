Light winds expected to persist through the weekend

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds are expected to persist through the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Expect a land and sea breeze pattern with interior clouds and some showers.

A front approaching from the northwest will draw moisture up from the south ahead of the front. As the front gets closer and likely stalls over the western islands Friday and Saturday, there is the possibility for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories