Light winds expected to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds are expected to persist through the weekend.
Expect a land and sea breeze pattern with interior clouds and some showers.
A front approaching from the northwest will draw moisture up from the south ahead of the front. As the front gets closer and likely stalls over the western islands Friday and Saturday, there is the possibility for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms.
