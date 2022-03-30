HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to locally moderate east-southeast winds will deliver a few showers through Wednesday morning, some briefly heavy, mainly to windward areas.

Sea breezes will allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward and interior areas on Wednesday afternoon.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Increasing trade winds are expected from Wednesday night into the weekend, delivering just a few brief showers to windward areas, while leeward areas remain mostly dry.

Trade winds may become very strong over the weekend, but will likely diminish again early next week.