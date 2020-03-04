Light winds, elevated humidity and afternoon showers ahead

A weak low level trough centered just north of Kauai will keep winds rather light today across the area. Local sea breezes will develop across many areas today under this light wind regime. Some passing showers are possible over east and southeast facing slopes of each island, with daytime heating allowing for cloud buildups and showers to form over interior areas this afternoon.

The trough will weaken tonight and Thursday as a new strong high builds in north of the area. This will usher in a return to moderate to locally breezy trade winds tomorrow. Passing showers will then start to favor windward and mauka areas again.