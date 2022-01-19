Light winds, dry conditions are expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The light background winds with dry and stable atmospheric conditions will allow an afternoon sea breeze and nighttime land breeze weather pattern to persist through early Friday.

Expect some cloud cover with a few showers over the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.

As we head into the weekend, it appears that a front moving down into the area late Friday may increase low cloud cover and showers along windward and mauka sections as northeasterly trade winds fill in across the area through this weekend. Drier trade wind weather is expected by early next week.