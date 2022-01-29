Light winds continue through weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure north of the area will continue to produce light to locally moderate trade winds through tonight.

Winds will become lighter beginning Sunday as a front approaches from the northwest.

Generally dry conditions are likely with just a few showers expected over windward and mauka areas.

A front will stall and dissipate near Kauai Monday and may lead to a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Light to locally moderate trade winds may return for the second half of the week with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas.