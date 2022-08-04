HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds remain in the forecast into Friday with local scale land and sea breezes over each island.

Clouds and showers will favor island mountain and interior sections each afternoon before clearing out around sunset.

Trade winds will then restrengthen this weekend as a high-pressure ridge builds back in over the region.

A remnant trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Georgette, will drift westward across the islands enhancing shower activity early Monday into Tuesday.