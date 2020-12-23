Light winds and mainly dry weather will continue through Wednesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds and mainly dry weather will continue through tonight as high pressure moves off to the northeast and a front approaches from the northwest.

Trade winds will strengthen on Thursday and may become breezy on Friday and Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state.

The front will stall near or over the northern end of the state, leading to a possible increase in showers late Thursday into Saturday. Trade winds are expected to weaken and shift out of the southeast late Sunday and early next week.