Light wind patterns bring showers in the afternoon, dry conditions at night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A light wind pattern will hold in place today through Wednesday, with showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions expected each night.

More typical trade wind weather will return Thursday through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The trades could become disrupted again by Sunday, with a sea breezes favoring shower development over the island interiors during the afternoon hours.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories at this time.