HONOLULU (KHON2) – Weakening trade winds will allow light and variable winds to prevail through Tuesday.

While trade wind speeds will increase a little on Wednesday, they will remain on the lighter side into next weekend.

The lighter winds will deliver just a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.

Over leeward areas, afternoon sea breezes will bring clouds and a few showers that will dissipate in the evening.

An increase in moisture over the Big Island may fuel increased cloud and shower coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

High clouds will periodically pepper island skies later this week.