HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakened high-pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep a hybrid wind pattern in place with lighter background trade winds over windward zones and sea breezes over leeward sections of each island during the day.

This lighter and more variable wind pattern with island interior clouds each afternoon will last into Wednesday, then the high-pressure ridge will begin to build back in the north of the region.

Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday night onward into the moderate to locally breezy range from Thursday through early next week. Trade winds trend lighter again by the middle of next week.