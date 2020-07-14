Light trades for the islands through this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A high pressure system north of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast for one more day. An upper level disturbance will line up with a low level trough passing from east to west across the state.

Expect an increase in shower activity trends today as both system move across the state. Trade winds will decrease in strength starting on Tuesday as the high pressure center drifts further north away from the Hawaiian Islands. These lighter trades will allow light sea breezes to develop over sheltered leeward areas each day with light winds lasting through the end of the week. Stronger trade winds are forecast to return just in time for the weekend.