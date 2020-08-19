[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Light to moderate trade winds will prevail for the foreseeable future, delivering just a few windward showers today. An increase in moisture arriving from the southeast will begin to affect the Big Island later today, then move across the other islands through Friday, bringing the potential for some locally heavy showers, and a few thunderstorms. A more settled trade wind weather pattern should return by the weekend, with light to moderate trade winds continuing.
- Light trade winds with windward showers but changes are coming Thursday
- WATCH – DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
- Experts answering your back-to-school questions this Sunday on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald released by Tennessee Titans
- Lt. Gov. Shares Thoughts on Oahu Restrictions to Begin at Midnight