Light trade winds, with showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system northwest of Kauai will produce numerous showers, locally heavy at times, over Kauai County with isolated thunderstorms Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Some enhanced showers from this system will spread over Oahu to a lesser extent. This low will then drift northward away from the islands from Friday onward with easterly trade winds returning to the region.

Passing showers will switch to the more typical windward and mountain areas from Friday through the middle of next week. Remnants of an old frontal boundary moving in from the northeast on Monday morning may increase rainfall coverage for a brief period statewide.

Latest Stories on KHON2