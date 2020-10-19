HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled front near Kauai will focus clouds and passing showers over the western portion of the state for the next couple of days, with light to moderate south to southeast winds continuing.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Maui County and the Big Island will have fewer showers and light east to southeast winds.
The front will dissipate by Wednesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions prevailing statewide from midweek through Friday. Another weak front may be near Kauai over the weekend.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- DOJ accuses 6 Russian intelligence officers of vast computer hacking
- Light trade winds, with passing showers over Kauai and Oahu
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Helen Tatsuno
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 39 new cases, brings state total to 14,068
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell to announce new quarantine facilities in Waikiki