Light trade winds, with passing showers over Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled front near Kauai will focus clouds and passing showers over the western portion of the state for the next couple of days, with light to moderate south to southeast winds continuing.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Maui County and the Big Island will have fewer showers and light east to southeast winds.

The front will dissipate by Wednesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions prevailing statewide from midweek through Friday. Another weak front may be near Kauai over the weekend.

