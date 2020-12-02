Light trade winds, with mainly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge to the north will maintain gentle winds Wednesday.
After a sunny morning, clouds will increase in the afternoon, but only isolated light showers are expected.
A high northeast of the area will produce moderate easterly trade winds and windward showers over Maui and the Big Island tonight and Thursday. A new high northwest of the area will bring stronger northeast trade winds and more windward showers on Friday.
