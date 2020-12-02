Light trade winds, with mainly dry conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Surf heights of 35 to 45 feet along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. Surf heights of 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf heights of 20 to 30 feet along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.

As far as weather details, light winds and mostly dry weather are expected to prevail into Wednesday, with clear nights and mornings giving way to afternoon interior clouds and possibly an isolated shower. While this weather pattern will persist over Kauai and Oahu through Thursday, some strengthening of the trade winds near Maui and the Big Island will bring a slight increase in windward showers on Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure building northwest of the area Thursday night and Friday will bring stronger trade winds and increased windward showers to all islands, but winds and showers will diminish again over the weekend.