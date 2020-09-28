Light trade winds, with humid conditions to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening high pressure ridge north of the island chain will bring light and variable winds to the islands through the upcoming work week.

Light to moderate trade winds will linger today with modified land and sea breezes along western slopes of each island.

Cloud coverage and showers will transition towards the afternoon to early evening hours over island mountain and interior sections with clearing after sunset. Light wind conditions are forecast to continue through Saturday.

