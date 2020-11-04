Light trade winds, with an increase in showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will turn from the southeast Wednesday through Friday as a front approaches from the northwest.
Showers will increase over Kauai, and to a lesser extent Oahu as the front remains northwest of the area. Breezy trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
