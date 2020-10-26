Light trade winds, with an increase in afternoon showers to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface ridge over the islands will produce locally breezy southeast winds around the Big Island and gentle and variable winds around the smaller islands through Monday.

Sea breezes will increase cloud cover across interior sections Monday afternoon. A strong upper low north-northwest of the islands may trigger bouts of heavy rainfall across the western islands Monday night through Thursday.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms statewide from Monday morning through Thursday.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Monday evening until Thursday afternoon for the island of Oahu.

