HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will hold in place today, with somewhat unsettled conditions remaining over the islands, particularly across Kauai.

The island of Kauai remains under a Flash Flood Watch until this afternoon.

Showers will favor windward areas Tuesday morning, then spread to leeward and interior areas this afternoon.

A more typical trade wind pattern will return Tuesday night and linger through early next week.