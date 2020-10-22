Light trade winds, with afternoon showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A humid and mostly light winds will persist over most of the main Hawaiian Islands through early next week.

A surface trough near Kauai and Oahu today will lead to periods of locally heavy showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm mainly Thursday afternoon for these two islands.

A drier and more stable air mass will hold over the eastern islands through Friday.

Over the weekend, an area of clouds and moisture will approach the islands from east, resulting in a boost in windward showers for especially the eastern islands.

A wet unsettled period will move in towards the middle of next week ahead of a front.

