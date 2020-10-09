Light trade winds will continue through weekend

Light to moderate east to southeast trade winds will continue through Friday night, then become more easterly late Saturday as the trough north of Kauai shifts west of the area.

Although drier air and more stable conditions moving in will limit shower coverage across the islands into Sunday, a few windward and mountain showers will remain possible overnight through the morning periods.

A modest increase in moisture associated with former tropical cyclone Marie moving through the state from east to west will support better shower coverage late Sunday through early next week, potentially across some of our parched leeward areas that are experiencing drought conditions.

