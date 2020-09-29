Light trade winds will continue into Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakened ridge just north of the islands will keep winds light and variable into Saturday.

Sea breezes will develop each afternoon, increasing cloud cover across mauka areas and producing light rainfall mainly in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

Overnight land breezes will clear out any cloud cover and push lingering shower activity offshore.

