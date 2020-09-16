Light trade winds to continue through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gentle to moderate trade wind weather will continue through Thursday, with winds expected to increase Friday and over the weekend.

Expect mainly dry conditions, with brief showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.

