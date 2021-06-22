Light trade winds through Friday, mostly dry conditions remain

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Latest satellite and weather radar imagery shows more low clouds and showers upwind of the islands than last night. So it will be wetter than last night mainly across the windward and mountain areas, which cover all islands exposed to the trade wind flow. Do expect a few lighter showers to reach downwind into the lee areas of the smaller islands. The frequency of these clouds and showers will be less by mid or late Wednesday morning, with isolated to scattered showers continuing over the windward and mountain sections Wednesday afternoon. We will likely be cycling through this process Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by slightly less showers Thursday night into Friday.