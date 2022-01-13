Light trade winds, sunshine are expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds featuring overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will hold in place over the western islands through early next week, with light to locally moderate trade winds prevailing over the eastern end of the state.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Rather dry conditions will prevail during this time, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.

A weakening front could bring an increase in showers Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.