Light trade winds statewide, with showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dissipating front just northwest of the state will bring scattered to numerous showers to Kauai and Oahu today, with relatively dry conditions continuing over Maui County and the Big Island.

Over the weekend, an area of moisture moving over the islands from east will bring an increase in showers to windward sections Maui County and the Big Island, while shower coverage decreases over the western end of the state.

A new cold front is expected to approach from the northwest Monday, and possibly move into the islands during the middle of next week. This could lead to a very wet pattern across portions of the island chain, with the potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and even thunderstorms through much of next week.

