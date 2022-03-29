HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trades will prevail with localized leeward sea breezes and land breezes during the next couple of days as a pair of fronts approach, stall out, and dissipate far to the northwest of the state.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through midweek, with scattered leeward and interior shower development expected each afternoon and early evening.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday night, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward showers and the occasional leeward spillover.

This pattern along with moderate to breezy trades will hold in place Thursday through early next week, with potentially windy conditions over the weekend.