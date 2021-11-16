Light trade winds return by Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface trough over the islands will keep winds light through mid-week, with daytime sea breezes leading to a few showers and cloud build-ups over the island interiors, while overnight land breezes will bring decreasing cloudiness and keep showers confined to areas near the coast.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Light to moderate trade winds returns Thursday and Friday with limited showers focused over the windward slopes. Increasing trade winds are expected over the weekend into early next week.