Light trade winds remain over islands through this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surface high pressure is centered far to the north of the state. This places the islands in a moderate to locally breezy trade wind environment. Radar and satellite imagery shows just a few showers impacting windward and mauka areas while leeward areas are dry. A band of moisture just upwind of Kauai and Oahu, may provide for a slight uptick in shower activity during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Daytime heating will also likely allow for clouds and a few showers to form over the Kona slopes this afternoon.