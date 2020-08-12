Light trade winds remain over islands through this weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surface high pressure is centered far to the north of the state. This places the islands in a moderate to locally breezy trade wind environment. Radar and satellite imagery shows just a few showers impacting windward and mauka areas while leeward areas are dry. A band of moisture just upwind of Kauai and Oahu, may provide for a slight uptick in shower activity during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Daytime heating will also likely allow for clouds and a few showers to form over the Kona slopes this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories