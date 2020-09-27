Light trade winds into new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate trades in place through Sunday with mainly windward showers and the occasional leeward spillover.

A band of showers will bring some wet weather to windward areas and a few more showers to leeward locales Sunday night into Monday morning.

A drier airmass will settle in Monday afternoon, with the trades trending downward to light levels by Tuesday.

A land and sea breeze pattern is then expected Wednesday through late next week, with a few showers affecting areas near the coast at night and over the island interiors each day.

